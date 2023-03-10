What's new

Mig 31 with Mach 5 missile Kh-47M2_Kinzhal, game changer ?

maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,957
0
5,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
en.wikipedia.org

Kh-47M2 Kinzhal - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.cnn.com

Russia tests Ukraine's defenses with a rarely-used missile | CNN

Russia's overnight missile attack on Thursday showered Ukraine with an array of missiles, in one of Moscow's biggest aerial assaults for months.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

Excerpt:

"
The powerful weapon has rarely been seen over the country’s skies. Its first known use in Ukraine was last March and occasionally used since, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).


Like virtually all ballistic missiles it is hypersonic, which means it travels at least five times the speed of sound, but it is also particularly difficult to detect because it can be launched from MiG-31 fighter jets, giving it a longer range and the ability to attack from multiple directions, and because it can maneuver as it nears its target.


"

the kinectic energy: = 1/2 * mass * velocity square

= 1/2 * 500 * 12300km/h

= 2918403244.7222 J = 3 Giga Joules

1 Ton of TNT = 4 GigaJoule

So you can imagine its almost 0.75Tons of energy release without explosion.. Thats crazy amount of destruction.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Advanced aircraft, menacing missiles – China’s top air show sends a warning to the US
Replies
0
Views
990
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Muhammed45
Russian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
D
The €3 billion deal for the Israeli anti-missile system looks set to go ahead after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with US President Joe Biden last
Replies
0
Views
133
dani191
D
R
Could Long-Range Iranian Missiles Be Next For Russia?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
6K
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Why a China-GCC free trade agreement might be a game changer
Replies
0
Views
279
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom