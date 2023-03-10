Mig 31 with Mach 5 missile Kh-47M2_Kinzhal, game changer ?

Russia tests Ukraine's defenses with a rarely-used missile | CNN Russia's overnight missile attack on Thursday showered Ukraine with an array of missiles, in one of Moscow's biggest aerial assaults for months.

Excerpt:The powerful weapon has rarely been seen over the country’s skies. Its first known use in Ukraine was last March and occasionally used since, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Like virtually all ballistic missiles it is hypersonic, which means it travels at least five times the speed of sound, but it is also particularly difficult to detect because it can be launched from MiG-31 fighter jets, giving it a longer range and the ability to attack from multiple directions, and because it can maneuver as it nears its target.the kinectic energy: = 1/2 * mass * velocity square= 1/2 * 500 * 12300km/h= 2918403244.7222 J = 3 Giga Joules1 Ton of TNT = 4 GigaJouleSo you can imagine its almost 0.75Tons of energy release without explosion.. Thats crazy amount of destruction.