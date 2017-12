MIG-19 OUTFIGHTS THE MIG-21

1120 HOURS, 14 DECEMBER 1971 - SHAKARGARH



A flight of F-6s from No. 11 Squadron was on a search and destroy mission over the Shakargarh salient when Flight Lieutenant Aamer Ali Sharieff spotted four manoeuvering Mig-21s, much superior in performance to Aamer's F-6. Quickly sliding into the blind zone of the trailing Mig-21 Aamer launched his Sidewinder. The Mig-21 burst into flames and crashed.



They video was taken while the formation was returning after destroying one MiG-21. Note Aamer's F-6 without drop tanks and carrying only one Sidewinder. The other being used to down the MiG-21.







Click to expand...