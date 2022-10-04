Miftah's transformation into Che Guevara: "Miftah terms Pakistan ‘a 1pc republic’" DAWN

Maula Jatt said: PMLn should be kicked out of power and dar should be hanged



I am rooting for anyone named not Dar at this point Click to expand...

There's a lot of things thathappen. Unfortunately, Haji sb has other plans.As the saying goes:My biggest problem with the entire fuckup is that it doesn't even make any sense. We don't know what was so important that they had to remove IK. With ganja, we knew the answer to "Mujhe kyun nikala"? That's why we were okay with it. BC at least tell us IK was hatching some some conspiracy with Modi and the zionists etc etc.