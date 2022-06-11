What's new

MIFTAH ISMAIL GIVES INCENTIVES TO OWN INDUSTRY IN FEDERAL BUDGET

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,994
2
4,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar pointed out that finance minister Miftah Ismail has given incentives to own industry in the federal budget for FY2022-23, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that finance minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in the sales tax on fertiliser from 2% to 10% and a hike of 5% to 10% was made on natural gas but there was a reduction of duties on the import of flavouring powders for food preparation for snacks manufacturers.

Ismail Industries Limited (اسماعیل انڈسٹریز لمٹیڈ) is a Pakistani confectionery and snack food manufacturer which owns AstroPack, CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity brands.

READ: Rs9.5 trillion budget presented for FY 2022-23


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535287238422155268

Commenting over his tweet, former federal minister Shireen Mazari wrote, “Miftah clearly guilty of conflict of interest!.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535295933356851200

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022-23

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.

READ: BUDGET 2022-23: FULL TEXT OF MIFTAH ISMAIL’S SPEECH

Major points and announcements

  • Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR
  • GDP growth target set at 5 per cent
  • Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 per cent
  • FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR
  • Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion
  • Import target at USD 70 billion
  • Export target at USD 35 Billion
  • End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers
  • Advance tax will be increased on cars above 1600cc
arynews.tv

Miftah Ismail gives incentives to own industry in federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar pointed out that finance minister Miftah Ismail has given
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
PMLN government to end PTI relief package, amnesty scheme and reduction in petroleum prices
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese banks agree to refinance Pakistan with $2.3 billion funding
Replies
0
Views
154
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Pakistan will be open to buying discounted Russian oil if no threat of US sanctions: Miftah Ismail
Replies
9
Views
464
IceCold
IceCold
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imported Government Approves 6% Increase in Defense Budget for the outgoing Fiscal Year.
Replies
8
Views
277
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
S
Sharif wants to borrow 36bn$ while servicing debt is 12-15 bn$ only!!!
2
Replies
21
Views
783
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom