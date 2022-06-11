Miftah Ismail gives incentives to own industry in federal budget

Ismail Industries Limited (اسماعیل انڈسٹریز لمٹیڈ) is a Pakistani confectionery and snack food manufacturer which owns AstroPack, CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity brands.

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022-23​

Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR

GDP growth target set at 5 per cent

Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 per cent

FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR

Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion

Import target at USD 70 billion

Export target at USD 35 Billion

End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers

Advance tax will be increased on cars above 1600cc

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that finance minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in the sales tax on fertiliser from 2% to 10% and a hike of 5% to 10% was made on natural gas but there was a reduction of duties on the import of flavouring powders for food preparation for snacks manufacturers.Commenting over his tweet, former federal minister Shireen Mazari wrote, “Miftah clearly guilty of conflict of interest!.”The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.