Miftah Ismael Spent PKR 4.8 Million to Renovate his Banglow at Minister's Enclave in Islamabad

On May 30, 2022 Minister of Petroleum (PDM), Musadik Malik highlighted the bad state of economy by saying in Senate that, "government does not even have money to buy poison".

Now according to new revelations, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has allegedly spent a hefty amount of funds, PKR 4.8 million from the national exchequer to renovate his government residence in Ministers’ Enclave.

It feels so good to be back in Purana Pakistan.

MIFTAH ISMAIL SPENT PKR 4.8M TO RENOVATE GOVT RESIDENCE
 
