Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has urged foreign multinational companies operating in Pakistan to present an export plan to the government in exchange for tax breaks.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Miftah, who is presently leading Pakistan negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), lauded the role of multinationals operating in the country.

“I am truly grateful to all the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology. However, I request all of them to present to me a plan to export out of Pakistan also,” said the minister.

“I will give them tax breaks for that,” he added.
Finance minister says that with positive IMF talks underway, an economic turnaround is expected very soon
So our finance minister is asking companies to give export plans?

What's next, they should tell him how to run the finance ministry as well?

Bhai poori hakoomat hi inhain day do? Khud kyun kar rahay ho.

Ab to yeh minton par hi utar aye hain.
 
After decades in power Patwari League just found the real problem of Pakistan was lack of exports, and they still rely on outsiders to fix this problem they created in the 90s
😂😂😂
