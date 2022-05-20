Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks Finance minister says that with positive IMF talks underway, an economic turnaround is expected very soon

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Miftah, who is presently leading Pakistan negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), lauded the role of multinationals operating in the country.“I am truly grateful to all the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology. However, I request all of them to present to me a plan to export out of Pakistan also,” said the minister.“I will give them tax breaks for that,” he added.