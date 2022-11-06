What's new

What do you think?

If D lose hard, Joe will be nudged further to step aside, maybe even resign. He will be 80 years in 2 weeks.

I believe the major reason D went for Biden in 2020 is exactly because after Trump, they could've put just anybody into power, and such powerless, easily swayed, and gullible man was to be ideal for what they expected a quiet period, without much challenges after COVID.

Unfortunately for them, one man in Kremlin thought exactly the same.
 
Dem won't lose hard, Republican has been shooting themselves on the foot lately.

Most people in the US predict House will swing slightly to Republican favor but Dem retain control of the Senate. Which mean nothing is going to change until 2024.

The problem is Trump and his brand is currently toxic, you have Jan 6 committee damning report on Trump and then you have trump appointed supreme court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, that pissed off a lot of center-right American (or moderate republican)
 

