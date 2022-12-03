MIDLAS tested

What's new

Oublious

Oublious

If we put this in our mind, at the moment MIDLAS is being installed on I-class frigat, this means this case is closed. Tested and calibrated ready to be tested from I-class. I am waiting the I-class begin with sea trials, another thing the missiles is HISAR-N naval version of Hisars. RF seeker ready to go equilivant of ESSM block 2 missile.

Quade packable, SIPER block 1 will also quade packable and ATMACA block2 will be fired from MIDLAS to.

MIDLAS is VLS but Turkish version.

MIDLAS being installed on the I-class.

1670068684030.png
 
