Midea Group says it will equip HarmonyOS on a large scale in its smart home business this year Chinese electrical appliances company Midea Group said it will equip Huawei HarmonyOS in its smart home business on a large scale this year and carry out more cooperation with Huawei.

In the Internet of Everything scenario,On November 11, 2020, the products of Midea equipped with HarmonyOS have been launched, including smart stove, hood, dishwasher, electric water heater, gas water heater, and water purifier, which can connect to Huawei Mate 40 series cell phones, bringing users a new experience of interconnection and human-computer interaction in daily life.Users can realize real-time monitoring of device status directly through function interface inthe cell phone, including operation status and consumablereminder. They can also book official services on cell phones, including cleaning, maintenance, and purchasing consumables.