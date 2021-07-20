What's new

Middle route of China's mega diversion project moves over 40 billion cubic meters of water

"The water supply guarantee rate for recipient cities along the central route has increased from less than 75 percent to above 95 percent, benefiting more than 20 large and medium-sized cities and 131 counties along the route.

About 13 million residents in Beijing benefit from this project, which provides more than 70 percent of the water supply in the city's main urban areas. The middle route has provided 5.9 billion cubic meters of water to 48 rivers in the north for ecological restoration.
This water diversion project saved Beijing, before this project, the hottest topic in China was where China should move the nation's capital to, such discussion hasn't been heard of ever since the completion of this project, Beijing now has more than enough water and started to build water parks , man made lakes and canals all over the city.
Now Beijing is almost like a water city.
 
