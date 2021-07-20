Middle route of China's mega diversion project moves over 40 billion cubic meters of water

"The water supply guarantee rate for recipient cities along the central route has increased from less than 75 percent to above 95 percent, benefiting more than 20 large and medium-sized cities and 131 counties along the route.



About 13 million residents in Beijing benefit from this project, which provides more than 70 percent of the water supply in the city's main urban areas. The middle route has provided 5.9 billion cubic meters of water to 48 rivers in the north for ecological restoration.