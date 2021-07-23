What's new

Middle Eastern Quad's & Challenges for Pakistan

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,659
0
1,156
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#MiddleEasternQuad #AbrahamAccord #SAG_Analysis
Another American Move in Middle East to Counter China and BRI
Abraham Accord and Challenges
Why India is included in Mid Eastern Quads
Implications for Pakistan
Special Session with Capt(R) Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi(Pakistan Navy)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
The China-Pakistan Partnership Continues to Deepen
Replies
2
Views
411
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
B
India- Bangladesh- Sri Lanka: Preventive Response to Increased Competition in the Region
Replies
1
Views
285
Bilal9
Bilal9
D
Eurasian consolidation ends the US unipolar moment
Replies
0
Views
276
Darius77
D
Makarena
1962 India-China war redux?
Replies
7
Views
712
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Yousafzai_M
Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
4K
pothead
pothead

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom