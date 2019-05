Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a range of problems in his second term, but he clearly does not have a popularity problem. By the sheer force of his personality, he managed another electoral landslide for his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in India’s recent elections. Modi has proven highly adept at getting elected and re-elected. The next step is to prove that he is highly adept at achieving inclusive, job-creating growth for India — something that eluded him in his first term.Back when Modi won his first election in 2014, he promised “ache din” — good times — ahead. Markets reacted positively to the business-friendly former chief minister of Gujarat and the macro growth numbers looked good: Consistent annual growth above 7 percent. However, job growth has been far slower than economic growth, and the challenge remains daunting as India must create 10 million new jobs every year. The bumper sticker summary of Modi’s first five years would be “growth good, jobs scarce.”Interestingly, Modi made the Middle East region, particularly outreach to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, a key priority of his foreign policy in his first term. Despite all of the commentary about the BJP’s uneasy relations with India’s 200 million-strong Muslim community , this has not stopped the prime minister from engaging in an energetic foreign policy aimed at key Muslim states. Some of this goes back to the good times he promised.After all, if India is to achieve the economic heights that Modi has declared, the country will need massive amounts of investment. In fact, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley estimated that India will need $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment over the next decade to reach the 8 percent growth needed to create adequate jobs for India’s youthful population.Generally speaking, when you are an emerging market country and you need large-scale infrastructure investment, there is one address to call: Beijing. However, India’s suspicion of Belt and Road projects and China’s wide-ranging $62 billion investment program in Pakistan mean that will be mostly off-limits. Japan has already filled the gap with major infrastructure projects in India, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states might be next.Indeed, the UAE has already been an active investor in India. DP World, the Dubai-based ports operator, already runs five ports in India and has pledged up to $3 billion in investments. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the UAE, was the first major anchor investor in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, with Saudi Arabia likely to follow suit.During the February 2019 visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India, he announced a potential $100 billion in investments, signing accords on tourism, housing, broadcasting and infrastructure, among others. Time will tell what the numbers truly amount to, but even such ambitious goals reflect the growing commercial dynamism between India and Saudi Arabia.