Plans for the eventual mid life upgrade for the frigates purchased, are starting to be take effect, the most impressive of which is replacement of the legacy Anti Air missile system with the HQ16.



There is a space for a VLS where the FM90 is currently stored.



Other upgrades are in sensors both Radar and Sonar and also a new battle management system.



There is also a chance for FL3000N anti missile system to integrated as either a stand alone or with the CIWS.



New indigenous towed sonar could also be used.



Plans are still on paper and therefore could change, but we should hear about this in the next couple of years.

Click to expand...