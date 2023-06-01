Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Microsoft's valuation could surge $300 billion with ChatGPT and AI set to transform its business, Wedbush says
"ChatGPT will be the next leg of the growth stool" for the tech giant, Dan Ives said in a research note.
markets.businessinsider.com
- Microsoft's market capitalization could jump $300 billion thanks to the rise of AI, according to Wedbush.
- "ChatGPT will be the next leg of the growth stool" for the tech giant, Dan Ives said in a research note.
- Ives’ bullish outlook comes after chipmaker Nvidia posted stunning gains last week on the evidence that AI had boosted its sales.