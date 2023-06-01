What's new

Microsoft's valuation could surge $300 billion with ChatGPT and AI set to transform its business, Wedbush says

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,808
30
21,284
Country
United States
Location
United States
markets.businessinsider.com

Microsoft's valuation could surge $300 billion with ChatGPT and AI set to transform its business, Wedbush says

"ChatGPT will be the next leg of the growth stool" for the tech giant, Dan Ives said in a research note.
markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com

  • Microsoft's market capitalization could jump $300 billion thanks to the rise of AI, according to Wedbush.
  • "ChatGPT will be the next leg of the growth stool" for the tech giant, Dan Ives said in a research note.
  • Ives’ bullish outlook comes after chipmaker Nvidia posted stunning gains last week on the evidence that AI had boosted its sales.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Codename Athena: Microsoft developing secret AI chips to challenge Nvidia's dominance
Replies
0
Views
257
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft is using ChatGPT to teach robots how to get you a soda and warm up your lunch
Replies
0
Views
209
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Nvidia is early winner of the generative AI revolution 🤖 ➡️ Controls ~80% of AI chip market
2
Replies
23
Views
707
patero
P
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook soon
Replies
0
Views
215
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
😊 Bringing AI to the world for free: ChatGPT for iPhone now available in 46 countries [including Pakistan] and counting
Replies
1
Views
263
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom