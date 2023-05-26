What's new

Microsoft was blown away at how advanced OpenAIs GPT-4 was

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
15,303
3
21,083
Country
United States
Location
United States
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it.

Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI. Lee told Nadella Microsoft’s researchers were blown away by the model’s ability to understand conversational language and generate humanlike answers, and they believed it showed sparks of artificial general intelligence—capabilities on par with those of a human mind.

But Nadella abruptly cut off Lee midsentence, demanding to know how OpenAI had managed to surpass the capabilities of the AI project Microsoft’s 1,500-person research team had been working on for decades. “OpenAI built this with 250 people,” Nadella said, according to Lee, who is executive vice president and head of Microsoft Research. “Why do we have Microsoft Research at all?”

www.theinformation.com

How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI

Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language ...
www.theinformation.com www.theinformation.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,577
8
37,193
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
The US is the clear leader in AI. You see how fast Chinese companies were trying to imitate ChatGPT.
Click to expand...

Leader for now. China has a lot more people and talent pool - way more than we do. Let's see how long we can keep the lead.

Adversarial stance would be foolish IMHO.

F-22Raptor said:
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it.

Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI. Lee told Nadella Microsoft’s researchers were blown away by the model’s ability to understand conversational language and generate humanlike answers, and they believed it showed sparks of artificial general intelligence—capabilities on par with those of a human mind.

But Nadella abruptly cut off Lee midsentence, demanding to know how OpenAI had managed to surpass the capabilities of the AI project Microsoft’s 1,500-person research team had been working on for decades. “OpenAI built this with 250 people,” Nadella said, according to Lee, who is executive vice president and head of Microsoft Research. “Why do we have Microsoft Research at all?”

www.theinformation.com

How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI

Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language ...
www.theinformation.com www.theinformation.com
Click to expand...

This in a nutshell is what ails Microsoft and large tech in the US.

You can throw money at it - still no guarantee against talent and true dedication.

For some it is a 24/7/365 thing, for others a nine-to-fiver "job"....

Methinks Peter Lee will have a resume-writing moment soon.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,639
30
21,223
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal9 said:
Leader for now. China has a lot more people and talent pool -
Click to expand...

Yes, I'm sure hundreds if not thousands of the finest brains in China were working in AI...but some tiny company like OpenAI still outdid them all.

I Asked ChatGPT To Make Me As Much Money As Possible​

 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
15,303
3
21,083
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal9 said:
Leader for now. China has a lot more people and talent pool - way more than we do. Let's see how long we can keep the lead.

Adversarial stance would be foolish IMHO.



This in a nutshell is what ails Microsoft and large tech in the US.

You can throw money at it - still no guarantee against talent and true dedication.

For some it is a 24/7/365 thing, for others a nine-to-fiver "job"....

Methinks Peter Lee will have a resume-writing moment soon.
Click to expand...

China doesn’t have access to the most advanced AI chips, and considering no company is close to competing with Nvidia it’s going to be very difficult for China to compete with US AI.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for iOS
Replies
3
Views
165
mulj
M
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook soon
Replies
0
Views
214
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk fumes over OpenAI becoming ‘$30B market cap for-profit’ after his $100M donation
Replies
2
Views
282
SaadH
S
Hamartia Antidote
Codename Athena: Microsoft developing secret AI chips to challenge Nvidia's dominance
Replies
0
Views
246
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ChatGPT's clever way of balancing 9 eggs with other objects convinced some Microsoft researchers that AI is becoming more like humans
Replies
0
Views
253
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom