Microsoft plans 1,000 new jobs in China despite slowing economy and widespread tech lay-offs
- The US technology giant says it will grow its workforce in China to over 10,000 next year, up from roughly 9,000 currently
- Microsoft’s announcement comes amid a spate of lay-offs among some of the largest technology companies operating in China
A Microsoft logo at the company’s office building in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US technology giant Microsoft Corp has pledged to add 1,000 jobs in China in the coming year in a sign of confidence in the world’s second-largest economy, bucking widespread job cuts in the Chinese tech industry.
The Redmond, Washington-based company plans to grow its workforce in China to over 10,000 next year, up from the current size of 9,000, according to a statement published on its account on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday.
Around 80 per cent of Microsoft’s employees in the country work in research and development, the company said.
