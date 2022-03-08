What's new

Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) Join Tech Exodus From Russia

Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) Join Tech Exodus From Russia

Microsoft and Oracle are following Apple, Alphabet, and other tech giants as they stop sales and services in Russia.
On March 4, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced that it would stop sales of its new products in Russia as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.1 Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) also stopped Russian state media from running ads on its worldwide platform on March 4. Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) barred Russia's state-owned media channels from receiving money from ads.


Earlier, on March 2, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) said that it would suspend its operations in Russia, while its rival SAP SE (SAP) said that it would suspend sales in the country.2 Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it would stop online sales of iPhones, Macbooks, and other devices in Russia shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. While access to the App Store will continue, Apple has restricted access to Russia's state channels Russia Today and Channel One outside Russia.3


Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) closed its Moscow office, although it continued to allow access to its content to counter fake news that may be circulated officially by the Kremlin.4
 

