Microsoft makes 'carbon negative' pledge

16 January 2020







Carbon neutral v carbon negative

balancing its emissions, for example by removing a tonne of carbon from the atmosphere for every tonne it has produced

offsetting its emissions, for example by investing in projects that reduce emissions elsewhere in the world

not releasing greenhouse gases in the first place, for example by switching to renewable energy sources

How will Microsoft achieve its goal?

direct air capture - sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, possibly by using large fans to move air through a filter that can remove the gas

- sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, possibly by using large fans to move air through a filter that can remove the gas bio-energy with carbon capture - growing crops and then capturing the CO2 they emit when, for example, they are burned to produce heat or fermented to make fuels such as bioethanol. Negative emissions become possible if the amount of CO2 stored as a result is greater than that emitted during production, transport and use

How do Microsoft's plans compare to rivals?