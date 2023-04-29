What's new

Microsoft Is Ending Windows 10 Updates

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Geez..already..

Microsoft Is Ending Windows 10 Updates

The current version of Windows 10 will be the last, and support for the operating system will end in 2025.
The current version of Windows 10 will be the last, and support for the operating system will end in 2025.

Microsoft is finished with major updates to Windows 10, the tech giant said in a blog post Thursday. Windows 10 version 22H2 is the current and final version of the operating system, though Microsoft said it will continue to release monthly security updates for all Windows 10 editions until it reaches end of support on Oct. 14, 2025.

Existing long-term servicing channel, or LTSC, releases will still receive updates beyond that end of support date, the company said.

What does this mean for you? With no new Windows 10 feature updates coming, Microsoft is recommending you transition over to Windows 11. You can still use Windows 10 after the end-of-support date, but without additional security updates after that time, your PC will become more vulnerable to various security risks.

Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 -- the company's latest operating system -- in October 2021, and deployed it to all eligible devices in May 2022.

With Windows 11, Microsoft introduced new design elements and added a handful of new features and productivity tools.
 

