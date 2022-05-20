What's new

Microsoft Decides Windows 11 Is Ready for Everyone to Use

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,672
25
18,973
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.pcmag.com

Microsoft Decides Windows 11 Is Ready for Everyone to Use

Windows 11 is now designated for 'broad deployment.'
www.pcmag.com www.pcmag.com
Windows 11 is now designated for 'broad deployment.'

Microsoft Decides Windows 11 Is Ready for Everyone to Use Image
(Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Image)

Nearly 11 months after release and Microsoft has decided Windows 11 is in a good enough state for everyone to install and use. That is, assuming your PC meets the requirements for running the OS.

As Neowin reports(Opens in a new window), the Windows Health Dashboard changed the status of Windows 11 this week to be "designated for broad deployment(Opens in a new window)." It basically means that Microsoft believes the operating system is now robust enough that all new PCs should be shipping with it, and anyone holding off upgrading from Windows 10 should pull the trigger.

Whether you PC is capable of running Windows 11 or not can be determined by using Microsoft's PC Health Check app(Opens in a new window). Some Microsoft employees can't even upgrade to Windows 11, so it's definitely worth checking before attempting the upgrade. If you can, there are some very good reasons to switch to Microsoft's latest OS as soon as possible.

Microsoft is very keen to get more people using Windows 11, especially when you consider it's currently less popular than Windows 7. Certain requirements, such as your PC needing TPM 2.0, mean in a lot of cases upgrading simply isn't possible. However, that's a good excuse to go out and treat yourself to a new desktop PC or laptop.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Windows 11 sees a sizeable uptick in user base ahead of its launch
Replies
0
Views
232
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
RIP Windows 10? Windows 11 could be unveiled by Microsoft in a few weeks
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
SD 10
SD 10
Hamartia Antidote
For years, Apple sold itself as the anti-Microsoft. Now Windows 11 is the anti-Apple
Replies
2
Views
638
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
JackTheRipper
Windows 11 release date, news, and features
Replies
2
Views
620
Clutch
Clutch
Get Ya Wig Split
Microsoft tops $60 billion in annual earnings for the first time to cap another record-breaking year
Replies
2
Views
356
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom