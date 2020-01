CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'



Image copyrightGETTY IMAGES



Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has spoken out about India's controversial new citizenship law.



The India-born executive said what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant succeed in the country's technology industry.



His comments come amid ongoing, sometimes violent, protests against the law.



The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been criticised as it is seen as discriminating against Muslims.



Speaking at a Microsoft event for editors in New York, Mr Nadella said: "I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there... I think it's just bad," according to BuzzFeed.



"I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," he said.



Mr Nadella grew up in Hyderabad - India's technology hub - but is now an American citizen.

Image copyrightGETTY IMAGESMicrosoft boss Satya Nadella has spoken out about India's controversial new citizenship law.The India-born executive said what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant succeed in the country's technology industry.His comments come amid ongoing, sometimes violent, protests against the law.The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been criticised as it is seen as discriminating against Muslims.Speaking at a Microsoft event for editors in New York, Mr Nadella said: "I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there... I think it's just bad," according to BuzzFeed."I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," he said.Mr Nadella grew up in Hyderabad - India's technology hub - but is now an American citizen.

Soon afterwards Microsoft India issued a statement quoting Mr Nadella where he reiterates his hope for "an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up".



But adds that "every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly."



Skip Twitter post by @MicrosoftIndia

"); background-position: 16px 13px; border: 0px solid rgb(255, 255, 255); border-radius: 4px; font-weight: initial; margin: 10px 0px; padding: 0px; visibility: visible; display: block; position: static; transform: rotate(0deg); max-width: 100%; width: 500px; min-width: 220px;">



Microsoft India



✔@MicrosoftIndia Microsoft India✔@MicrosoftIndia



Statement from Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft





19.5K

6:35 PM - Jan 13, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy



8,704 people are talking about this







Report