What's new

Microsoft Bets That Fusion Power Is Closer Than Many Think

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
15,012
3
20,656
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656295333465587712

Many experts believe fusion power remains decades away. Microsoft MSFT 1.00%increase; green up pointing triangle thinks it could be just around the corner.

In a deal that is believed to be the first commercial agreement for fusion power, the tech giant has agreed to purchase electricity from startup Helion Energy within about five years.

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Microsoft Bets That Fusion Power Is Closer Than Many Think

In a deal believed to be the first commercial agreement for fusion power, the tech giant has agreed to purchase electricity from Helion Energy—a startup backed by OpenAI founder Sam Altman—within about five years.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Breaking: US scientists have achieved the first ever net energy gain in a fusion reaction
Replies
10
Views
531
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Nvidia is early winner of the generative AI revolution 🤖 ➡️ Controls ~80% of AI chip market
Replies
0
Views
39
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
Researchers report on metal alloys that could support nuclear fusion energy
Replies
0
Views
671
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s top weapons scientist says nuclear fusion power is 6 years away
Replies
9
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
StraightEdge
  • Article
These Angry Dutch Farmers Really Hate Microsoft
Replies
1
Views
286
billwarrensparkle
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom