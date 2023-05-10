F-22Raptor
Many experts believe fusion power remains decades away. Microsoft MSFT 1.00%increase; green up pointing triangle thinks it could be just around the corner.
In a deal that is believed to be the first commercial agreement for fusion power, the tech giant has agreed to purchase electricity from startup Helion Energy within about five years.
WSJ News Exclusive | Microsoft Bets That Fusion Power Is Closer Than Many Think
In a deal believed to be the first commercial agreement for fusion power, the tech giant has agreed to purchase electricity from Helion Energy—a startup backed by OpenAI founder Sam Altman—within about five years.
www.wsj.com