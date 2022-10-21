What's new

Microscopic image of ant looks like a demonic face from hell

Photograph was taken for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition
1666340653658.png

A Lithuanian photographer won a prize in the Nikon photography competition for his exquisite depiction of an ant’s face.
Eugenijus Kavaliauskas submitted a photograph of a five-times-magnified ant for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture does not reflect how most people would picture ants.
It has angular, dramatic elements that someone would find frightful. The ant also features what appear to be golden fangs, along with red eyes.

The photograph was taken for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Photographers and scientists are invited to contribute pictures of anything that may be seen under a microscope.
In 2022, the 48th year of the competition, more over 1,300 submissions from 72 nations were submitted.

