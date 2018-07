Micron shares tumble after rival says a Chinese court banned chip sales

Micron's Taiwanese rival says the American chipmaker has been issued a temporary sales ban in China.

Micron says it hasn't been served with a preliminary injunction and will not comment until it has received and reviewed any court documents.

It's the latest in the ongoing trade secrets dispute between United Microelectronic Corporation and Micron.

