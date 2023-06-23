What's new

Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,225
-7
1,052
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
EL4WS3XILZKT5BSQ5UDMESP5A4.jpg

The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

OAKLAND, California, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. memory chip firm Micron Technology, Inc (MU.O) said on Thursday it would invest up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country.

Micron said that with support from the Indian central government and from the state of Gujarat, the total investment in the facility will be $2.75 billion. Of that total, 50% will come from the Indian central government and 20% from the state of Gujarat.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India's Cabinet approved the project ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S., which kicked off on Wednesday.

Micron said construction of the new facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023 and the first phase of the project will be operational in late 2024. A second phase of the project is expected to start toward the second half of the decade, it said. The two phases together will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs.

Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California; Editing by Leslie Adler

www.reuters.com

Micron confirms up to $825 million investment in India chip facility

U.S. memory chip firm Micron Technology, Inc said on Thursday it would invest up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India, its first factory in the country.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Micron, Blacklisted by Beijing, to Pump $600 Million Into China Expansion
Replies
1
Views
180
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
StraightEdge
  • Article
China Bars Purchases of Micron Chips in Escalation of US Clash
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
RandyB
R
beijingwalker
US slams China’s ban on buying Micron chips as ‘economic coercion’
Replies
12
Views
351
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
America is losing the semiconductor battle to China, Beijing's Micron ban shows that other countries want no part of the US trade war
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
beijingwalker
‘There is no other China, there is only one China’: Nvidia CEO warns of ‘enormous damage’ to US tech if China chip war escalates
Replies
8
Views
603
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom