What's new

Micron, Blacklisted by Beijing, to Pump $600 Million Into China Expansion

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,139
-57
99,216
Country
China
Location
China
US memory chip giant Micron, Blacklisted by Beijing, to Pump $600 Million Into China Expansion

Investment by biggest U.S. maker of memory chips comes about a month after major Chinese firms were banned from buying its products

June 16, 2023 3:31 am ET

US memory chip giant Micron Technology said it plans to invest 4.3 billion yuan (US$602 million) to upgrade its chip packaging plant in Xian, a decision that comes just four weeks after Beijing imposed a partial ban on its products being sold in China.

In a statement published on its official WeChat account on Friday, Micron said it would acquire the operations of its outsourcing partner Powertech Technology, and add new buildings to the site to “better meet Chinese customers’ demand”.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the statement, which was only in Chinese, that the plan shows the firm’s commitment to its China operations and the local team. Betty Wu Mingxia, the recently appointed general manager of Micron China, said the deal would allow the US company to directly manage all chip packaging and testing operations.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected to take a year and is subject to regulatory approval in China, Micron’s total payroll in the country will increase to 4,500, by adding 1,200 workers from Powertech, Micron said.

Taiwan-listed Powertech said the acquisition price would be based upon the book value of its operations, which ranges from US$50 million to US$60 million.

Micron’s plan to expand its Xian plant comes after the China Administration of Cybersecurity (CAC) barred critical information infrastructure providers from buying Micron’s products, citing national security risks. The CAC launched a probe into Micron’s products in late March, a move seen as China’s reprisal against US sanctions on its technology firms.

Beijing’s ban could see a hit to Micron’s revenue in the single digits, the company’s management has said, as China contributes about 11 per cent of Micron’s global sales. After Beijing’s ruling, China’s top server makers, including Inspur Group and Lenovo Group, asked their suppliers to suspend shipments of modules containing chips made by the US company, the South China Morning Post reported earlier.
China’s ban also has geopolitical implications, as Washington has reportedly asked Seoul to dissuade South Korean chip makers from filling any market gaps in China.

Meanwhile, Micron’s US$600 million spending in Xian pales in comparison with its plans in Japan, where the company said it would invest US$3.6 billion over the next few years in next-generation memory chip fabs.

However, packaging and testing are relatively low-end and low-margin operations compared with wafer fabrication. In 2014, Micron reached an outsourcing deal with Powertech for chip packaging and testing at the Xian plant, under which Micron owns the land and buildings while the Taiwan firm owned the equipment and provided the workers.

The outsourcing deal ended in April 2022, but both sides agreed to renew it on a quarterly basis, according to Powertech last year. Micron’s acquisition will allow Powertech to cash out from the Xian operations.

Powertech chairman DK Tsai was quoted by Taiwanese media earlier this year as saying Taiwanese semiconductor companies are considering pulling out of mainland China due to geopolitical tensions.

www.reuters.com

Micron says it is committed to China, invests $602 million in plant

U.S. memory chipmaker Micron said on Friday it was committed to China and would invest 4.3 billion yuan ($603 million) over the next few years in its chip packaging facility in the Chinese city of Xian.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

StraightEdge
  • Article
China Bars Purchases of Micron Chips in Escalation of US Clash
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
RandyB
R
StraightEdge
China escalates tech battle with review of US chipmaker Micron
Replies
2
Views
310
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
America is losing the semiconductor battle to China, Beijing's Micron ban shows that other countries want no part of the US trade war
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
1K
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
Song Hong
China ban Micron
Replies
5
Views
300
nang2
nang2
beijingwalker
US slams China’s ban on buying Micron chips as ‘economic coercion’
Replies
12
Views
328
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom