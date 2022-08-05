Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in Indonesia: Backbone of the Indonesian Economy​

Indonesian MSMEs contribute slightly over 61 percent to Indonesia’s total gross domestic product (GDP);





Indonesian MSMEs absorb around 97 percent of Indonesia’s domestic employment; and





Around 99 percent of existing business in Indonesia today fall in the MSME category.

Last year, Yulius, who is Expert Staff to the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs for Productivity and Competitiveness, stated on the IDX Channel that the MSMEs only contribute about 14 percent to total Indonesian exports, which is a much lower ratio compared to those seen in other countries. For example, in Singapore, the MSMEs account for 41 percent of the country's exports, while in China the MSMEs account for 60 percent of exports.The weak involvement of Indonesian MSMEs in export certainly tells us something. It is a strong indicator that Indonesian MSMEs lack competitiveness compared with regional counterparts. Key factors that come to mind are: