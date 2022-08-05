What's new

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in Indonesia: Backbone of the Indonesian Economy

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,720
23
20,028
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in Indonesia: Backbone of the Indonesian Economy​

16 July 2022

1659690429271.png


The micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of Indonesia are an interesting phenomenon. Why? Well, let’s take a look at three remarkable statistics:

  • Indonesian MSMEs contribute slightly over 61 percent to Indonesia’s total gross domestic product (GDP);

  • Indonesian MSMEs absorb around 97 percent of Indonesia’s domestic employment; and

  • Around 99 percent of existing business in Indonesia today fall in the MSME category.
These are all very impressive figures, although one could certainly argue that when 99 percent of existing businesses are MSMEs, their contribution to the economy at 61 percent is possibly somewhat mediocre. Nonetheless, it does remain appropriate to call the MSMEs the backbone of the Indonesian economy as they generate so much economic activity, including the harvesting, making and delivery of basic necessities -such as food- to almost the entire population. Try imagining an Indonesian economy without the presence of the MSMEs, and everything would (sort of) collapse as their presence is so influential, both in urban and rural environments.

Structure-of-Business-in-Indonesia.jpg


However, besides their somewhat modest impact on the country’s total economic growth at 61 percent of GDP, it is also remarkable that they are poorly integrated into the world’s supply and value chains, and thus their contribution to Indonesia’s total export performance is also rather weak.

Last year, Yulius, who is Expert Staff to the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs for Productivity and Competitiveness, stated on the IDX Channel that the MSMEs only contribute about 14 percent to total Indonesian exports, which is a much lower ratio compared to those seen in other countries. For example, in Singapore, the MSMEs account for 41 percent of the country’s exports, while in China the MSMEs account for 60 percent of exports.

The weak involvement of Indonesian MSMEs in export certainly tells us something. It is a strong indicator that Indonesian MSMEs lack competitiveness compared with regional counterparts. Key factors that come to mind are:

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in Indonesia: Backbone of the Indonesian Economy | Indonesia Investments

The micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of Indonesia are an interesting phenomenon. Why? Well, let’s take a look at three remarkable statistics:
www.indonesia-investments.com www.indonesia-investments.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
The true challenge to Indonesia’s large informal economy (Lowy Institute)
Replies
7
Views
505
Indos
Indos
Indos
86 percent of Indonesians have Covid 19 anti body according to serology survey in November-December 2021
Replies
0
Views
454
Indos
Indos
Indos
(Bloomberg) -- Almost all Indonesians have developed antibodies against Covid-19, according to the latest government survey conducted in March.
Replies
2
Views
694
Indos
Indos
dBSPL
Ambassador of Indonesia to Turkey talks about FNSS and PT Pindad's Harimau Medium Tank Project
Replies
1
Views
530
Indos
Indos
Indos
GoTo Announces $1.26b IPO in Indonesia
Replies
9
Views
742
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom