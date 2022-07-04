What's new

Micro Satellite Launch System MUFS to launch first satellite in 2024

SSB İsmail DEMİR:
"Micro Satellite Launch System MUFS will launch the first satellite in 2024"

ROKETSAN Advanced Technologies and Systems Dr. Sartuk KARASOY:
"The National Satellite Launch System will have a configuration that will carry the 400 kg satellite to an altitude of 550 km."

"With cryogenic engine technology, we will have the capacity to launch satellites like GÖKTÜRK into space."

KARASOY: "Another dimension of the project is the establishment of a satellite launch center in Turkey. We will achieve the capability to launch our own micro-satellites from our own country.

What is the maximum range of missiles, that can reach 500 km apogee? 😏
