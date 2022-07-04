Micro Satellite Launch System MUFS to launch first satellite in 2024

SSB İsmail DEMİR:"Micro Satellite Launch System MUFS will launch the first satellite in 2024"ROKETSAN Advanced Technologies and Systems Dr. Sartuk KARASOY:"The National Satellite Launch System will have a configuration that will carry the 400 kg satellite to an altitude of 550 km.""With cryogenic engine technology, we will have the capacity to launch satellites like GÖKTÜRK into space."KARASOY: "Another dimension of the project is the establishment of a satellite launch center in Turkey. We will achieve the capability to launch our own micro-satellites from our own country.What is the maximum range of missiles, that can reach 500 km apogee?