The ball is now in Islamabad’s court. It is time for Pakistan’s civilian government, and the military and ISI leadership which wield great influence over its policy, to recognize that the reason no one in Afghanistan and few in the international community take its diplomatic promises seriously is that the road map is clear to how to fulfill them, but Pakistan so far refuses to even start moving in the right direction.





Michael Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where he researches Arab politics, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran, Iraq, the Kurds, terrorism, and Turkey. He concurrently teaches classes on terrorism for the FBI and on security, politics, religion, and history for U.S. and NATO military units.

Not every problem is military . For Afghanistan to be stable, its economy must wean itself off international assistance. Pakistan’s protectionism, however, is undercutting the ability of Afghanistan’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors to grow. Pakistan today allows only fifty trucks daily of Afghan produce across its border. This is a pittance for Pakistan, a country of more than two hundred million people, and it undercuts the ability of Afghan farmers to make an honest living without turning to narcotics or terrorism, both of which Pakistani authorities say they fear bleeding across the border. Once again, if Bajwa was serious and not simply lying for a diplomatic audience, opening up the Pakistani market to Afghan goods would help build neighborly, peaceful relations.