Miami-area residential building evacuated after ROOF COLLAPSE (PHOTO)

15 Jul, 2021 22:54 / Updated 1 hour agoPart of a roof of a residential building in Hialeah, Florida collapsed on July 15, 2021 © Twitter/@MiamiDadeFireA three-story apartment building in Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, has been evacuated after a portion of its roof broke off and crashed on the ground outside. It is located some 15 miles from the collapsed Surfside condo.Photos and videos circulating on social media on Thursday showed the debris along the side of the building, as rescue workers milled about.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, adding there were no reported injuriesThis is the second Miami-Dade area residential complex to be evacuated this month, amid mounting concerns over building safety in the wake of the fatal collapse of a beachfront condominium in Surfside.On July 2, county authorities ordered the evacuation of a 156-unit condominium in North Miami Beach, having found a January inspection report that said structural and electrical issues made it unsafe for continued occupancy.A countywide audit of residential buildings was ordered after the June 24 partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium. As of Thursday, the death toll of that disaster stood at 97, with 11 people injured and eight more still unaccounted for but presumed dead. It was one of the deadliest building collapses in US history.Florida authorities have authorized the demolition of what remains of the building, citing ongoing safety concerns to the neighborhood. The controlled implosion was carried out on July 5.USA is collapsing as we speak.