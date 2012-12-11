Mi-17 & Mi-171 in PLA service

Photo by Wu ShikeIn particular, according to the signed contracts, United Helicopters will receive 5 light helicopters Ansat in medevac configuration, three MI-171 in cargo configuration and two firefighter Ка-32А11ВС for delivery to the end-users in China in 2017-2018.“China is interested in the exploitation of high-quality civil helicopters. Russian-made helicopters have great potential in the civil market because of their unique design features and advanced flight characteristics. Our Chinese partners can attest to that after having operated Russian helicopters for many years. I am confident that our delivery which for the first time includes a medical Ansat, will contribute to renewal and strengthening of China’s helicopter fleet” – said Russian Helicopters CEO, Andrey Boginsky after signing the contracts.The first batch of helicopters will be transferred before the end of 2017 and the deliveries will be completed in mid-2018. The first are two Ka-32, that will be used by Chinese companies for firefighting, including urban areas with limited access to high-rise buildings. Ka-32 helicopters are well operated in hilly and forest areas and those can land on sites with uneven landscapes.Ka-32 helicopters have been used in China for several years for fire and rescue missions. Based on a coaxial scheme, this helicopter is considered to be one of the best rotorcraft to deal with strong fires in urban conditions. It has gained good reputation both in highland and large modern city areas of China.Ansat with medical equipment will be delivered to China for the first time. Emergency medical evacuation helicopter is the fastest and most efficient method of transporting people that require immediate medical remedy. Medevac Ansat helicopters is basically an aero-medical emergency transport service that saves lives by saving on time. Ansat is used for the critically ill persons as well as for people who cannot travel long distances because of age, limited mobility or illness. Medevac helicopters is also useful for people living in remote locations or areas of difficult access where suitable medical facilities are not available. Medevac Ansat is also used for individuals whose medical needs would not be fully met by a ground ambulance.“China is currently experiencing a boom in the medical market. We anticipate widespread use of medical aviation. Chinese government sets high requirements to medical institutions for technical reliability and high efficiency in operations to save people lives. Such are Russian-made helicopters, already known all over the world. Ansat with medical moduleis known as a helicopter with outstanding characteristics. This helicopter – is fully-fledged air ambulance with complete medical equipment including ICU, oxygen, doctors and emergency operating facilities and even more. In addition, Ansat has the lowest cost among competitors in the class. Chinese government, showing concern for its citizens and constantly improving the level of safety and quality of life, plans to buy a lot of such rotorcraftsin the near futureto fully meet the needs of the population”, – said Li Xuefeng, Managing Director of United Helicopters.Mi-171 Helicopters have also been used throughout China for a long time – for transportation and evacuation of people from disaster zones, as well as for transportation of various goods including medical supplies, humanitarian aid and construction materials.