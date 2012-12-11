What's new

Mi-17 & Mi-171 in PLA service

Zarvan

Zarvan

Photo by Wu Shike
Within the framework of the MAKS-2017 International Aerospace Show “Russian Helicopters” holding (part of the Rostec state corporation) concluded three contracts with United Helicopters International Group on the supply of 10 helicopters to Chinese operators in 2017-2018.

In particular, according to the signed contracts, United Helicopters will receive 5 light helicopters Ansat in medevac configuration, three MI-171 in cargo configuration and two firefighter Ка-32А11ВС for delivery to the end-users in China in 2017-2018.

“China is interested in the exploitation of high-quality civil helicopters. Russian-made helicopters have great potential in the civil market because of their unique design features and advanced flight characteristics. Our Chinese partners can attest to that after having operated Russian helicopters for many years. I am confident that our delivery which for the first time includes a medical Ansat, will contribute to renewal and strengthening of China’s helicopter fleet” – said Russian Helicopters CEO, Andrey Boginsky after signing the contracts.

The first batch of helicopters will be transferred before the end of 2017 and the deliveries will be completed in mid-2018. The first are two Ka-32, that will be used by Chinese companies for firefighting, including urban areas with limited access to high-rise buildings. Ka-32 helicopters are well operated in hilly and forest areas and those can land on sites with uneven landscapes.

Ka-32 helicopters have been used in China for several years for fire and rescue missions. Based on a coaxial scheme, this helicopter is considered to be one of the best rotorcraft to deal with strong fires in urban conditions. It has gained good reputation both in highland and large modern city areas of China.

Ansat with medical equipment will be delivered to China for the first time. Emergency medical evacuation helicopter is the fastest and most efficient method of transporting people that require immediate medical remedy. Medevac Ansat helicopters is basically an aero-medical emergency transport service that saves lives by saving on time. Ansat is used for the critically ill persons as well as for people who cannot travel long distances because of age, limited mobility or illness. Medevac helicopters is also useful for people living in remote locations or areas of difficult access where suitable medical facilities are not available. Medevac Ansat is also used for individuals whose medical needs would not be fully met by a ground ambulance.

“China is currently experiencing a boom in the medical market. We anticipate widespread use of medical aviation. Chinese government sets high requirements to medical institutions for technical reliability and high efficiency in operations to save people lives. Such are Russian-made helicopters, already known all over the world. Ansat with medical moduleis known as a helicopter with outstanding characteristics. This helicopter – is fully-fledged air ambulance with complete medical equipment including ICU, oxygen, doctors and emergency operating facilities and even more. In addition, Ansat has the lowest cost among competitors in the class. Chinese government, showing concern for its citizens and constantly improving the level of safety and quality of life, plans to buy a lot of such rotorcraftsin the near futureto fully meet the needs of the population”, – said Li Xuefeng, Managing Director of United Helicopters.

Mi-171 Helicopters have also been used throughout China for a long time – for transportation and evacuation of people from disaster zones, as well as for transportation of various goods including medical supplies, humanitarian aid and construction materials.

http://defence-blog.com/news/russia-signed-contracts-on-delivery-of-10-helicopters-to-china.html
 
Makarena

Makarena

any news of assembling Mi-17 in China? I thought China has reached deal with Russia few years ago to produce it in China.
 
Beast

Makarena said:
any news of assembling Mi-17 in China? I thought China has reached deal with Russia few years ago to produce it in China.
These are civilian version and fire-fighting version. Nothing to do with military.

China has stop license produced of military Mi-17. They are going for Z-8A or Z18
 
Deino

Deino

Beast said:
These are civilian version and fire-fighting version. Nothing to do with military.
China has stop license produced of military Mi-17. They are going for Z-8A or Z18
But still there are such contradicting reports, therefore me again with a unique question concerning the Mi-17/-171 in China and I just wanted to start this chapter as:

...Anyway, the exact background and status of the whole Chinese Mi-17/-171 purchase is still far from clear and depending sources, the information vary in regard the numbers acquired, the variants purchased, the dates and numbers of orders and even if the often mentioned licenced production line ever materialised.
...
So far IMO the most reliable source is surely Huitong's Blog and this interesting site, that is already long gone:
https://web.archive.org/web/20080512234259/http://www.sinodefence.com/airforce/helicopter/mi17.asp, but especially concerning the often mentioned licence manufacturing agreement I'm very much confused:

In essence I'm surprised that this often mentioned licence and even more this "Sichuan Lantian Helicopter Company" is mentioned quite often, but nothing is confirmed or even completely unknown to me. Their site is off-line everywhere (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sichuan-Lantian-Helicopter-Company-Limited/103135333059375) and

So ... and Yes, I know this is from Wiki but anyway:

....
In May 2008 licensed production of the Mi-17 started in China, with production being led by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant JSC and the Sichuan Lantian Helicopter Company Limited (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sichuan_Lantian_Helicopter_Company_Limited)
in Chengdu, Sichuan province. The plant built 20 helicopters in 2008, using Russian Ulan-Ude-supplied kits; production is expected to reach 80 helicopters per year eventually. The variants to be built by Lantian will include Mi-171, Mi-17V-5, and Mi-17V7.
via: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mil_Mi-17


In contrast
https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/china/mi-171.htm reports ...

.... The first two Chinese-assembled Mi-171s (B-7833 and '7834) were delivered to Qingdao Helicopter Aviation Co on 16 December 2009.
... This seems to have been put on hold, as the Lantian Helicopter Company website is offline, and the entire enterprise is very poorly attested apart from the initial news reports.
...
Any help from you guys?

Best,
Deino
 
bahadur999

bahadur999

Deino said:
They are from the Xinjiang LH Brigade
There are two Xinjiang LH Brigades though, or at least two air bases. One near Changji (which is where these choppers are from) and another in Shule near Kashgar. I said I/U just because i don't know the unit number. XJMC's structure is pretty significant compared to the Theater Commands - Still very old school. Hopefully PLA reform will reach there too.
 
Deino

Deino

From my understanding, this is only one Brigade but with or from different detachment, two of which are known.

Afaik the main base is located at Wujiaqu, whereas the two detachments are located at Ngari and Shule/Baren.

20190723_195117.jpg
 
