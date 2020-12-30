What's new

MG Motors to Launch Two More Cars in Pakistan

While on a tour of the UAE last week, Afridi shared a video and images of two new MG vehicles – the MG 6 Sedan and the MG RX8 SUV – on his social media.


The MG RX8 is a midsize 7-seater family SUV that competes with the Kia Sorento, the Toyota Fortuner, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV in the international market.


It is a decked-out four-wheel-drive SUV that is offered in most markets with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 224 hp and 360 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen which version of the vehicle will be brought to Pakistan.






The Extender is MG’s midsize sports utility pickup truck that reportedly shares almost 75 percent of its underpinnings with the MG Gloster SUV. In Pakistan, it is likely to go up against the Toyota Hilux, the Isuzu D-Max, and the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok.


It is most commonly available in the international market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 161 hp and 375 Nm of torque. The truck is offered with two drivetrains – one is a 6-speed manual that sends power only to the rear wheels, and the other one is an all-wheel-drive 6-speed automatic. However, which of these two will make it to the Pakistani market is still a mystery.





Although MG Pakistan had hinted at the launch of the Gloster SUV and the ZS compact all-electric SUV, none of them have been heard of for a long time. However, with the impending expiry of the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, the launch of all of these cars might take place soon.

MG ZS Becomes The Most Affordable SUV in Pakistan

Posted 5 hours ago by Haroon Hayder



Morris Garage (MG) Motors has finally disclosed the price of its crossover compact SUV MG ZS.


According to MG Motors, MG ZS will cost Rs. 4.1 million, making it the most affordable crossover SUV in the Pakistani auto market.

An MG Motors booking order states that the automaker would accept computerized Pay Orders instead of handwritten Pay Orders. A partial payment of Rs. 2 million is also required for booking.

While CNIC is required for booking the vehicle on an individual’s name, Purchase Order on the letterhead, NTN certificate copy, and company stamp along with authentic signatures are needed for booking for a corporate customer.

MG Motors is expected to start the delivery of MG ZS in April this year.

Last week, MG ZS was spotted for the first time on Pakistani roads which suggested that MG Motors would soon launch another SUV in the local market.

Yesterday, pictures of the front, rear, side, and interior of MG ZS also started doing the rounds on social media.
















MG ZS Specifications:

MG Motors is introducing the 5-speed manual variant of ZS with a 1.5-liter VTi-tech non-turbo engine in Pakistan. It is capable of producing 106hp and 141 Nm torque.
Other features of the 5-speed manual ZS include:
  • Bi-function led headlights
  • Fog lights
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Front and rear aero wiper
  • Cruise control with speed limiter
  • Panoramic sky roof
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • 10.1″ infotainment system
  • 17″ diamond-cut alloy wheels
There are two other variants of ZS in the international market which are 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Note that the price listed of MG ZS is the ex-dealership price. It is also pertinent to mention that MG is also planning to introduce an electric variant of ZS in Pakistan but the one discussed above is a petrol variant.

MG Celebrates After Selling 1000 SUVs in Islamabad

Posted 14 hours ago by Haroon Hayder



In yet another milestone development, Morris Garages (MG) has sold 1,000 cars in Islamabad.


After what seems to have been a celebratory gathering, Javed Afridi took to Twitter to announce that the company has sold 1,000 units in the federal capital.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1352509776136171520

Last week, MG had organized a similar event after selling 1,000 cars in Faisalabad.
Only a few months after MG’s arrival in Pakistan, Javed Afridi had claimed that MG had received 10,000 bookings. But, industry experts had refuted him, citing various reasons regarding the demand and supply dynamics of the auto industry.

However, recent milestones show that MG has taken the Pakistani market by storm.
Earlier this month, MG Pakistan was officially launched in a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members.

The event had the distinguished guests speak words of encouragement regarding the automaker’s entry into the Pakistani market and express their faith in the progress of the company and the auto industry.
Although the initial buzz about the automakers’ arrival in Pakistan seems to have reaped solid results, it remains to be seen if MG will maintain its progress in the rapidly changing automotive landscape of Pakistan.

People are booking this for "own" purposes from what I have heard. 6 months later the own will be more than 5 lac on this.
 
People are booking this for "own" purposes from what I have heard. 6 months later the own will be more than 5 lac on this.
currently its 7-8 lakh in khi!
Does ''own" by any chance means the Premium amount that a customer pays over and above the company's selling price to get immediate delivery of the vehicle in case there is a waiting list ?
 
Does ''own" by any chance means the Premium amount that a customer pays over and above the company's selling price to get immediate delivery of the vehicle in case there is a waiting list ?
Yes and its a complete business here in Pak. People book multiple cars on single CNIC or their relatives' CNIC and wait for genuine buyers who don't mind paying 10-20% above company price for immediate delivery.
 
Yes and its a complete business here in Pak. People book multiple cars on single CNIC or their relatives' CNIC and wait for genuine buyers who don't mind paying 10-20% above company price for immediate delivery.
Indians enjoyed this kind of premium on vehicles during license-raj period which ended post 1992.

Now manufactures raise the price of the product or increase the production, there is hardly any waiting period for particular model.

Same will soon happen in Pakistan. there will be numerous new models and it will become a buyers market where you can avail many discount offers
 
Indians enjoyed this kind of premium on vehicles during license-raj period which ended post 1992.

Now manufactures raise the price of the product or increase the production, there is hardly any waiting period for particular model.

Same will soon happen in Pakistan. there will be numerous new models and it will become a buyers market where you can avail many discount offers
I hope so! Number of car manufacturers has more than doubled in last 2-3 years. We have suffered under dictatorship of Toyota/Honda/Suzuki for more than 3 decades.
 
Javed Afridi teases MG3, expected to cost under Rs2 million

  • MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback. It is available in the international market in its 2nd generation.
  • Afridi first asked on twitter to suggest a price for this MG hatchback in Pakistan. Later, he joined the conversation with a price tag of less than Rs2 million.

BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021



It looks like car market in Pakistan is about to get another affordable option with the edition of MG3, which is expected to price under Rs2 million.

MG representative in Pakistan, Javed Afridi teased another episode of “MG in Pakistan” starring MG3.
Afridi first asked on twitter to suggest a price for this MG hatchback in Pakistan. Later, he joined the conversation with a price tag of less than Rs2 million.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1362081767461683207


MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback. It is available in the international market in its 2nd generation. Its 1.5-litre engine comes with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.


The car has a sharp look and a set of premium features, such as cruise control, 8” touchscreen infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, six airbags, emergency braking assistance, hill hold control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TYPS).


If MG Motors launches MG3 in Pakistan, consumers will get the option of an affordable hatchback other than Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto. Will MG enter the budget car segment of Pakistan? We’ll see.

Javed Afridi is taking on the car mafia by bringing in much cheaper imports.
 
