MG Motors to Launch Two More Cars in Pakistan

While on a tour of the UAE last week, Afridi shared a video and images of two new MG vehicles – the MG 6 Sedan and the MG RX8 SUV – on his social media.The MG RX8 is a midsize 7-seater family SUV that competes with the Kia Sorento, the Toyota Fortuner, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV in the international market.It is a decked-out four-wheel-drive SUV that is offered in most markets with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 224 hp and 360 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen which version of the vehicle will be brought to Pakistan.The Extender is MG’s midsize sports utility pickup truck that reportedly shares almost 75 percent of its underpinnings with the MG Gloster SUV. In Pakistan, it is likely to go up against the Toyota Hilux, the Isuzu D-Max, and the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok.It is most commonly available in the international market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 161 hp and 375 Nm of torque. The truck is offered with two drivetrains – one is a 6-speed manual that sends power only to the rear wheels, and the other one is an all-wheel-drive 6-speed automatic. However, which of these two will make it to the Pakistani market is still a mystery.Although MG Pakistan had hinted at the launch of the Gloster SUV and the ZS compact all-electric SUV, none of them have been heard of for a long time. However, with the impending expiry of the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, the launch of all of these cars might take place soon.