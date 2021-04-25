What's new

MFA Turkey thanked Pakistan in a Tweet - 25th April 2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386376464971534339






MoFA Pakistan Press Release



Responding to media queries on the statements made by certain governments describing the events of 1915 related to Armenia, the Spokesperson said:
We have taken note of statements made by some governments on the events of 1915.
We believe that one-sided approaches and political categorisation of historical events could undermine trust and lead to polarisation between nations.
We note with appreciation Turkey’s constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.
Islamabad
25 April 2021
170/2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386378446331432962



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386378827711107080




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1386183262700138498
 
