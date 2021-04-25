MFA Turkey thanked Pakistan in a Tweet - 25th April 2021 .

MoFA Pakistan Press Release

Responding to media queries on the statements made by certain governments describing the events of 1915 related to Armenia, the Spokesperson said:We have taken note of statements made by some governments on the events of 1915.We believe that one-sided approaches and political categorisation of historical events could undermine trust and lead to polarisation between nations.We note with appreciation Turkey’s constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.Islamabad25 April 2021