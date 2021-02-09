What's new

Mexico to start late-stage clinical trial for China's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,326
1
73,879
Country
China
Location
China
Mexico to start late-stage clinical trial for China's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
May 12, 202110:20 AM CST




Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N), foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

The phase III trial for the shot from China's Walvax Biotechnology (300142.SZ) using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will start on May 30 and involve 6,000 volunteers, Ebrard said in a Tweet.

Walvax is working with the Academy of Military Science (AMS) and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences to jointly develop the shot known as ARCoV or ARCoVax, China's first mRNA vaccine to enter Phase III trials.

The shot could be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for six months, a much less stringent temperature requirement than shots from western rivals, an AMS researcher leading the vaccine project said in April during a presentation at a vaccine event.


Mexico has already received doses of other vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) and CanSino Biologics (6185.HK), and planned to order shots made by Sinopharm. read more

China is currently using five domestically developed vaccines in its inoculation drive, although none use mRNA technology, which contains instructions for human cells to produce proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus.

www.reuters.com

Mexico to start late-stage clinical trial for China's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N), foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China’s CanSino Covid Vaccine Shows 65.7% Efficacy
Replies
8
Views
408
dbc
dbc
vi-va
China’s vaccine diplomacy assumes geopolitical importance
Replies
0
Views
296
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom