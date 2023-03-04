Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 9,089
- -6
Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh
- DHAKA
-
- MARCH 03, 2023, 11:51 PM
-
- BY UNB NEWS
Dhaka, Mar 3 (UNB) - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced that his country will open an Embassy in Dhaka in the second half of the yeae - 2023.
While in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard met with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday and announced the opening of a Mexican embassy in Bangladesh for the second half of this year.
With a population of over 170 million, Bangladesh is a major player in the Central Asian region, according to the Mexican government.
Mexico is interested in boosting business and cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the pharmaceutical, agribusiness, and technology sectors.
Bangladesh already has an embassy in Mexico.
Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Mar 3 (UNB) - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced that his country will open an Embassy in Dhaka in the second half of the yeae - 2023. While in New Delhi, Foreign Sec
unb.com.bd