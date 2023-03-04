What's new

Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,089
-6
13,777

Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh​

  • DHAKA
  • MARCH 03, 2023, 11:51 PM
  • BY UNB NEWS

Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh



Dhaka, Mar 3 (UNB) - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced that his country will open an Embassy in Dhaka in the second half of the yeae - 2023.

While in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard met with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday and announced the opening of a Mexican embassy in Bangladesh for the second half of this year.

With a population of over 170 million, Bangladesh is a major player in the Central Asian region, according to the Mexican government.

Mexico is interested in boosting business and cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the pharmaceutical, agribusiness, and technology sectors.

Bangladesh already has an embassy in Mexico.

unb.com.bd

Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Mar 3 (UNB) - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced that his country will open an Embassy in Dhaka in the second half of the yeae - 2023. While in New Delhi, Foreign Sec
unb.com.bd unb.com.bd
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,765
-2
17,024
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
nahtanbob said:
interesting choice of words from the Mexican government
Click to expand...
Although many different terms are used to denote different zones of Asia, in reality, India is the central south. BD is just beside it. I do not think the zoning created by the British and then America will change suddenly but India remains in the distinct southern Asian middle and with it BD.

By the way, there was a time when almost all areas including the east of India were called India by the Europeans. Note the definition of Indo-China for SE Asia. It is no more categorically used.

The concepts and denotations kept on changing through a few centuries of interaction between Europe and Asia.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
10,985
-56
3,754
Country
United States
Location
United States
bluesky said:
Although many different terms are used to denote different zones of Asia, in reality, India is the central south. BD is just beside it. I do not think the zoning created by the British and then America will change suddenly but India remains in the distinct southern Asian middle and with it BD.

By the way, there was a time when almost all areas including the east of India were called India by the Europeans. Note the definition of Indo-China for SE Asia. It is no more categorically used.

The concepts and denotations kept on changing through a few centuries of interaction between Europe and Asia.
Click to expand...

It is interesting that Mexico used those words. I have never heard anyone in the world refer to India as Central Asia
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Argentina foreign minister arrives in Dhaka
Replies
4
Views
239
El Sidd
El Sidd
Homo Sapiens
Argentina plans to open embassy in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
489
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Bilal9
US is largest source of investment in Bangladesh, other Indo-Pacific countries: Embassy
Replies
3
Views
228
Bilal9
Bilal9
Homo Sapiens
Argentina president to open embassy in Dhaka in 2023
Replies
5
Views
471
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Turkey earthquake: Dhaka in touch with embassy in Ankara
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
ghost250
ghost250

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom