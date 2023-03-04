Mexico to open its embassy in Bangladesh​

Although many different terms are used to denote different zones of Asia, in reality, India is the central south. BD is just beside it. I do not think the zoning created by the British and then America will change suddenly but India remains in the distinct southern Asian middle and with it BD.



By the way, there was a time when almost all areas including the east of India were called India by the Europeans. Note the definition of Indo-China for SE Asia. It is no more categorically used.



The concepts and denotations kept on changing through a few centuries of interaction between Europe and Asia.