What's new

Mexico tells WHO to act without "ideology" on certifying COVID-19 vaccines

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
20,744
-23
9,763
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.reuters.com

Mexico tells WHO to act without "ideology" on certifying COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States.

"The WHO must act correctly, without political or ideological tendencies, sticking to the science," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador's comments come after the United States said it would only allow people inoculated by WHO-approved vaccines to enter its borders.

Millions of people in Mexico have been vaccinated with Russian and Chinese shots that do not fulfill that criteria. The U.S. on Tuesday said it was reopening its land borders to fully vaccinated travelers.

Russia's Sputnik V as well as China's CanSino vaccines are yet to receive approval by the WHO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom