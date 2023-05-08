What's new

Mexico says it will give China proof of fentanyl smuggling

Mexico says it will give China proof of fentanyl smuggling

Beijing had denied such trafficking was taking place, after President Lopez Obrador wrote to Chinese leader Xi Jinping asking for helping curbing the drug flows.
  • Beijing had denied such trafficking was taking place, after President Lopez Obrador wrote to Chinese leader Xi Jinping asking for helping curbing the drug flows
  • ‘We already have the evidence’, Lopez Obrador said, adding that Mexico would like China to seize such contraband at its ports if possible
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City in March. Photo: Reuters

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City in March. Photo: Reuters

Mexico will provide China with evidence of illegal fentanyl shipments from the Asian nation to Mexican drug cartels, its president said on Friday, after Beijing denied there was any such smuggling.

A container that recently arrived in Mexico from China was found to contain the synthetic opioid blamed for hundreds of overdose deaths every day in the United States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

“We already have the evidence,” said Lopez Obrador, who in March wrote to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, asking for help curbing fentanyl flows.
China’s foreign ministry said in response that there was no illegal fentanyl trafficking between the two countries.

Speaking at his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico would ask “very respectfully” for China to inform it when the contraband leaves its ports, and if possible seize it.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, criminal groups export chemicals from China to Mexico where they are used to produce fentanyl that is smuggled across the US border.

Mexico has denied that fentanyl is manufactured in its territory.

Lopez Obrador’s appeal follows calls from Republican senators in the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and even send troops to fight them.

The US Justice Department last month singled out two Chinese companies for sanctions for allegedly selling chemical ingredients to the notorious Sinaloa cartel to produce fentanyl.
 
"Smuggling"

Mexican cartels buy up the precursor chemicals and manufacture them in Mexico. They got the lion's share of the profit while trying to pin this on China?
 

