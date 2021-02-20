Mexico: Health officials confirm more Pfizer vaccine to arrive between February 15 and 22

Health officials confirm vaccine to arrive between February 15 and 22 Deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive soon enough that those who have had the first shot will get the second on time, officials said.

Federal health officials were confident Friday that deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will arrive soon enough that people who have had their first shot will receive the second one on time.Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told the nightly press briefing that Pfizer had advised it was unable to send more vaccine any sooner than February 15 following an appeal by President López Obrador that deliveries be hastened.However, he said those who were given their first shot since January 13 — 530,959 healthcare workers — will get their second within 35 days, given that the second injections will begin on February 17.The initial recommendation was that the second jab be given within 21 days but López-Gatell has said that the time frame can be extended to 42 days.Health Ministry spokesman Ruy López Ridaura told the press conference that some 511,000 doses are expected between February 15 and 22.