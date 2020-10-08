What's new

Mexican expats: Why we love China and why Chinese cities are so clean

They noticed and street cleaners and trash bins are everywhere in the Chinese cities working around the clock, any litter or garbage won't last 10 seconds on the ground before they are being cleaned away.

The girl says that she hopes Mexico cities could have as many garbage bins as Chinese cities but is afraid that someone may steal them if they do.

Transportation is super easy, you can choose bullet trains, subways, busess and shared bikes which are everywhere in the cities.

They also introduced China's health care system, everyone is covered, the guy got healthcare from his work in China, he got a hand surgery and it cost him only one dollar and that's about the price you pay to see all specialists for all different health problems, Chinese doctors are very professional and well trained for their jobs.

Chinese people are very friendly and honest, the guy once lost his wallet, someone found it and found his number on his business card in the wallet , called him and went to his home to return the wallet.

 
It sounds as if China is a communist paradise. Is it possible to migrate to China? I thought to retire in SG, but now... I may change my mind.
 
Viet said:
It sounds as if China is a communist paradise. Is it possible to migrate to China? I thought to retire in SG, but now... I may change my mind.
Tier one and New Tier One cities are on par or close that of high or medium income economies in terms of income and HDI. I left out Hong Kong because the living space is so cramped for most. The problem is China still has about 600 million population living in less developed cities and rural areas that make less than $2000 USD a year.

Chinese city tier system - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

List of administrative divisions of Greater China by Human Development Index - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Poor people is not something that is rare. There are unfortunate people in every country in every city. 600m are poor, that means 800m are economically secure. That’s a great achievement.
 
Poor cities and regions only mean extremely low cost of living, they actually could be living a better life than we big city folks.

Tourist shocked by cost of living and local price in Xinjiang
0.7$ a bowl of milk tea and naan bread is free, Several different kinds of naans, cheese flavor, rose flavor, onion flavor... and they are all you can eat...



How cheap cost of living in rural Xinjiang village is, $0.4 and two girls eat to be full.

 
Except that's not true. Li Keqiang said it himself:

李克强：中国6亿人月收入仅1000元 人均年收入3万元

李克强：中国6亿人月收入仅1000元 人均年收入3万元
finance.sina.com.cn

Poor is poor. No need to paint a rosy picture of it. China, for all of its economic and military strength, is still a developing country.
 
China is not a paradise, too many ppl and too much competition. But tier 1 cities are not bad, in some sense better than the best cities in the world but there are pockets of fckup places in those cities. Some slum like pockets awaiting demolition for new housing and turn those bastards into overnight millionaires. But I was really amazed by the social security system compared to 10 yaers back, the insurance cover is near universal. Medical care is considerably better than the US.
 
If you think they only want to become millionaires you massively underestimate their ambitions, one of my friends lives in a Hutong area in 菜市口 in Beijing, the government offers to pay them $30,000 per square meter to relocate and they refused.
 
Lol why would you even want to retire in SG? There are so many other places cheaper than SG to retire in ASEAN, and Vietnam shouldn't be a bad place to consider when you retire, especially for an overseas Vietnamese like you.

Anyway a friendly advice, it's very difficult to move to SG these days unless you're a Malaysian or an ethnic Chinese.

Too many people are trying to move to SG so the competition is very stiff. Even highly-qualified individuals (young, high income, highly educated) who applied for a PR (kinda like a green card) here and they still get routinely rejected.

Check out this thread so you can better understand the competition and the requirements:
forum.singaporeexpats.com

PR approval chance in 2020 - Page 50

Hi everyone! Fyi I plan to apply for PR after the tax assessment this year. I have been working in Singapore for more than one year and would like to try my chances. Unfortunately I do not have any family tie here. I also understand that this year…
forum.singaporeexpats.com forum.singaporeexpats.com
 
