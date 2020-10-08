Mexican expats: Why we love China and why Chinese cities are so clean

Mexican expats: Why we love China and why Chinese cities are so cleanThey noticed and street cleaners and trash bins are everywhere in the Chinese cities working around the clock, any litter or garbage won't last 10 seconds on the ground before they are being cleaned away.The girl says that she hopes Mexico cities could have as many garbage bins as Chinese cities but is afraid that someone may steal them if they do.Transportation is super easy, you can choose bullet trains, subways, busess and shared bikes which are everywhere in the cities.They also introduced China's health care system, everyone is covered, the guy got healthcare from his work in China, he got a hand surgery and it cost him only one dollar and that's about the price you pay to see all specialists for all different health problems, Chinese doctors are very professional and well trained for their jobs.Chinese people are very friendly and honest, the guy once lost his wallet, someone found it and found his number on his business card in the wallet , called him and went to his home to return the wallet.