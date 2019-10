In an interview with BBC Urdu, Hayat revealed that the biopic is "being written right now, it'll take some time, but I cannot wait to play [Benazir Bhutto]. I've been reading up about her and the more I read, the more I get inspired... The world needs to see her story.""This is the story of a hero. Benazir Bhutto is a hero to me and I love that woman. Her story is so inspirational to me. It's important that this generation and the generations ahead see her contributions, her struggles and her progress. She was the first woman [to be] Prime Minister."She went on to talk about portraying Bhutto, claiming the role to be a "complicated" and "difficult" one, calling the biopic itself, "a huge subject and a very complicated one."Source: http://gnnhd.tv/index.php/Entertain...mewhish-hayat-confirms-playing-benazir-bhuttp