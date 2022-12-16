মেট্রোরেল উদ্বোধন ২৮ ডিসেম্বর সব কাজ শেষে দেশের প্রথম মেট্রোরেল চালুর জন্য প্রস্তুত; আগামী ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ঢাকা নগরীতে বহুল আকাঙ্খিত নতুন এ গণপরিবহন ছুটতে শুরু করবে। প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এদিন মেট্রোরেলের উদ্বোধন করবেন। বৃহস্পতিবার সন্ধায় সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের আওয়ামী লীগের জাতীয় সম্মেলনের অভ্যর্থনা উপ কমিটির...

মেট্রোরেল উদ্বোধন ২৮ ডিসেম্বর​

Metrorail inauguration on December 28

Metrorail inauguration on December 28

Published: December 15, 2022 19:32:42 | Updated: December 15, 2022 20:31:51

File photo (Collected)

The country's first metro rail is ready for launch; The much-desired new public transport will start running in Dhaka city on December 28.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail on this day.On Thursday evening, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this at the reception sub-committee meeting of the Awami League National Conference.He said, "On December 28, Hon'ble Prime Minister will inaugurate the Diabari to Agargaon section of the metro rail."Earlier on December 12, the Metrorail Authority said that Bangladesh's preparation for entering the Metrorail era is almost at its final stage. News from bdnews24.com.On that day, the journalists were informed that the last-minute preparations for the launch of the country's first metro rail in the last week of this month are underway.After the completion of the inauguration ceremony, it was announced on that day that the electric train will start running for the general public. Initially, the metro rail will run from Uttara to Agargaon for a distance of 11.73 km.DMTCL, a 100% government-owned company, is working to implement the dream metro rail project of the people of Dhaka funded by the Japanese government.According to DMTCL, this first metro rail of Dhaka will not run at full speed after the inauguration. The first week will run only in the morning and afternoon. Gradually the running frequency will rise.There are nine metro rail stations from Uttara to Agargaon. Its fare is 5 taka per kilometer, minimum fare is 20 taka.Officials in charge of the construction and management of Metrorail said that the six-coach train made with the latest technology will run at a maximum speed of 100 kph.In 2013, the government entered into a loan agreement with Japan for the construction of the metro rail. Detailed design work for the project began in the following year.After that, the work progressed step-by-step in this priority-based project; Its route has also been extended.Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the implementing company, decided the implementation date of this mega project as a priority of the government due to the slowness of work in the midst of the Covid epidemic.Before extending the route and increasing the cost, the cost of the ongoing project to establish metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel stood at Tk 21 thousand 985 crores.After that, the total cost increased to about 33 thousand 472 crores as the metro rail was extended up to Kamalapur.DMTCL Managing Director MAN Chiddik, who is in charge of the construction and operation of the metro rail, said that in the second phase, the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel will be launched in December 2023 and then the section to connect with Kamalapur.Officials said that the sale of train tickets will start after the announcement of the opening date and time. Initially, MRT passes will be issued and recharged from station counters only.Besides, single-journey tickets can be purchased from station counters or ticket vending machines.MN Chiddik said that 10 trains of 6 coaches will be kept ready before the inauguration. Two more trains will be ready as a backup.