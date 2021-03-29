Metro Rail route-5: DMTCL signs deal with French consulting firm

Happy about the progress of Metro rail line 6.



Not happy about including Indian company in the feasibility of line 5. They are AGAIN inserting themselves in all projects in Bangladesh, using Hasina and Awami league support.



I know people call me an India-hater, but every Indian-contracted project ever undertaken in Bangladesh has demonstrated their inefficiency, laziness, red-tape, needless foot-dragging and delays. Not to mention third rate work practices. The proof is in the pudding itself, no need for an "opinion" from me or anyone else.



Case in point - Khulna Mongla Rail Link and Rampal power project. Both projects are over five years delayed. Rampal built mainly to export power to West Bengal, using Bangladeshi money - don't you guys love it?



This in Bangladesh is called frying a fish in its own oil. মাছের তেলে মাছ ভাজা।



Indian dhokeybaaji at its extreme.



I have it on very reliable account that Indians get these contracts and subcontracts in Bangladesh by influencing their RAW-appointed agents in Hasina's cabinet (ministers like Obaidul Quader) and their overt/covert support.



Indians could never get these contracts by dint of their past performance and merit in projects - which is mostly pathetic. They are such a large country - but they'd be hard pressed to show any overseas projects ever completed successfully, on time, and on budget, like China.



In some cases, India contractors have left Bangladesh withdrawing their performance guarantee money by dint of bribing bank officials. Those h*r*ami liars should have been jailed before they left.