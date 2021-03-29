Metro Rail route-5: DMTCL signs deal with French consulting firm

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the implementing agency of metro rail projects, yesterday signed a contract with a French consulting firm for feasibility study, detailed design and tender assistance for the southern part of Metro Rail Route-5.
DMTCL's Managing Director MAN Siddique and Pascal Lignères, authorised representative of EGIS RAIL, S.A (France) signed the contract of around Tk 286 crore on behalf of their companies, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges yesterday.
The contract has been fixed from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023, said the release.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh joined the contract signing ceremony virtually.
According to the contract, one company each from Japan, Australia and India and two Bangladeshi companies will jointly work under the leadership of the French consulting firm, Obaidul Quader said while speaking at the programme as chief guest.
The southern part of Metro Rail Route-5 will run from Gabtali to Balirpar via Technical-Kalyanpur-Shyamoli-Asad Gate-Russell Square-Karwan Bazar-Hatirjheel-WestTejgaon-Niketan-Aftabnagar-Dasherkandi, he said.
The nearly 17-and-a-half-kilometre line with 16 stations will consist of underground and elevated sections, said the minister.
The construction work of Metro Rail Route-6 is progressing fast in order to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, he said, adding that the overall progress of the construction work is 61.33 percent.
