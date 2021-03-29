What's new

Metro Rail route-5: DMTCL signs deal with French consulting firm

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the implementing agency of metro rail projects, yesterday signed a contract with a French consulting firm for feasibility study, detailed design and tender assistance for the southern part of Metro Rail Route-5.

DMTCL's Managing Director MAN Siddique and Pascal Lignères, authorised representative of EGIS RAIL, S.A (France) signed the contract of around Tk 286 crore on behalf of their companies, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges yesterday.

The contract has been fixed from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023, said the release.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh joined the contract signing ceremony virtually.

According to the contract, one company each from Japan, Australia and India and two Bangladeshi companies will jointly work under the leadership of the French consulting firm, Obaidul Quader said while speaking at the programme as chief guest.

The southern part of Metro Rail Route-5 will run from Gabtali to Balirpar via Technical-Kalyanpur-Shyamoli-Asad Gate-Russell Square-Karwan Bazar-Hatirjheel-WestTejgaon-Niketan-Aftabnagar-Dasherkandi, he said.

The nearly 17-and-a-half-kilometre line with 16 stations will consist of underground and elevated sections, said the minister.

The construction work of Metro Rail Route-6 is progressing fast in order to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, he said, adding that the overall progress of the construction work is 61.33 percent.

Happy about the progress of Metro rail line 6.

Not happy about including Indian company in the feasibility of line 5. They are AGAIN inserting themselves in all projects in Bangladesh, using Hasina and Awami league support.

I know people call me an India-hater, but every Indian-contracted project ever undertaken in Bangladesh has demonstrated their inefficiency, laziness, red-tape, needless foot-dragging and delays. Not to mention third rate work practices. The proof is in the pudding itself, no need for an "opinion" from me or anyone else.

Case in point - Khulna Mongla Rail Link and Rampal power project. Both projects are over five years delayed. Rampal built mainly to export power to West Bengal, using Bangladeshi money - don't you guys love it?

This in Bangladesh is called frying a fish in its own oil. মাছের তেলে মাছ ভাজা।

Indian dhokeybaaji at its extreme.

I have it on very reliable account that Indians get these contracts and subcontracts in Bangladesh by influencing their RAW-appointed agents in Hasina's cabinet (ministers like Obaidul Quader) and their overt/covert support.

Indians could never get these contracts by dint of their past performance and merit in projects - which is mostly pathetic. They are such a large country - but they'd be hard pressed to show any overseas projects ever completed successfully, on time, and on budget, like China.

In some cases, India contractors have left Bangladesh withdrawing their performance guarantee money by dint of bribing bank officials. Those h*r*ami liars should have been jailed before they left.
 
