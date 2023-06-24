What's new

Meteorologist Calls It Quits After Threats For Climate Coverage

The chief meteorologist of a television news station in Iowa said this week that he was leaving his job to start a career in science, citing in large part the post-traumatic stress disorder that he said he had suffered after he was threatened last year over his on-air coverage of climate change. Chris Gloninger, 38, who announced on Wednesday that he would leave the station, KCCI in Des Moines, in July, also cited a family health matter as a factor in his decision to quit his position, which he began in July 2021

Meteorologist Who Was Threatened Over Climate Coverage to Leave Job

Chris Gloninger said his new job as a scientist at a research company would still allow him to make a difference on a subject he is passionate about.
good job, murrican' patriots.. enough of this global warming BS and lies.

in the off chance this BS is actually true, also good, banglundesh will sink first.. here's a list of most at risk cuntrys.

10 countries at risk of climate disaster

The countries most vulnerable to climate change have contributed little to its cause.
