Meteorologist Calls It Quits After Threats For Climate Coverage

The chief meteorologist of a television news station in Iowa said this week that he was leaving his job to start a career in science, citing in large part the post-traumatic stress disorder that he said he had suffered after he was threatened last year over his on-air coverage of climate change. Chris Gloninger, 38, who announced on Wednesday that he would leave the station, KCCI in Des Moines, in July, also cited a family health matter as a factor in his decision to quit his position, which he began in July 2021