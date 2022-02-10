What's new

Meteorite' over Mexico: SpaceX rocket breaks up years after launch

'Meteorite' over Mexico: SpaceX rocket breaks up years after launch​



Why no criticism from the usual American or peace loving, responsible media about SpaceX debris uncontrolled fall back on earth?

CNSA will launch 2 more space lab module into space on June and July this year to complete space station. If I see any of those double standard media or post start criticize China 2nd stage fall back. I will come back to this thread and let these hypocrite eat their words.

@Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor
 

