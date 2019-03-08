Meteor missile has a range of 200 km says Germany military

The modern air-to-air guided missile Meteor flies controllably at up to four times the speed of sound and has a range of up to 200 kilometers

Meteor – Ein Erfolgsprojekt aus sechs Nationen Mit der Zertifizierung des Lenkflugkörpers Meteor für den Eurofighter strebt die Luftwaffe einen wahren Meilenstein an.

In addition to the successful multinational cooperation, the Meteor is also technically very innovative. While common guided missiles only use a rocket booster as a drive, Meteor only needs it initially to reach supersonic speed. "After that, the drive works similarly to a turbine, but without moving parts: the air flowing in is compressed by an air inlet before it enters the combustion chamber, so it does not require a mechanical compressor." Range increase with high reliability.An MBDA Meoteor air-to-air missile lies on a loading rack.Shoot earlier, hit betterModern air combat has little to do with the representation in film and television: It is possible, but not realistic, that two fighter planes chase each other in sharp maneuvers a few hundred meters away. Rather, it is a long-range battle. "So it is important to be able to fire the rocket as early as possible, which then flies to its target independently." This principle, also known as " Fire and Forget" , ensures that the carrier aircraft can already turn away and pursue the next order and at the same time removed from the range of the enemy aircraft. "So you try to identify possible enemy aircraft at an early stage in order to surpass their protection systems but also the capabilities of their armament."