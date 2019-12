So I guess he is HERE ?

Oh hey Guys, I wonder if you come across this New upcoming Series called Messiah on Netflix ? So far what I get from the little bit Hype its getting , some people are associating this series with the Anti-Christ Aka Dajjal , I saw in some Video that Dajjal become top trending in Canada after the trailer release ( unsure ) .An other funny thing which people are talking is that this Actor who is playing the Anti Christ his name Mehdi , and people are talking about its a narrative build-up that Mehdi is in fact will be the Fake Messiah or Anti Christ ? For now I will not speculate but personally I Am interested for the series , Who else ?What do you think ? I mean it does seems promising but I wonder how they keep the three Abrhamic faiths Narrative without a conflict ?