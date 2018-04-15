Messiach & the Pakistan's Urgent Need for A Turbine Engine

Someone was kind enough to introduce me to Massiach's posts here on the Azm thread. I have actually spent from 8:30PM - 4:30 AM reading her posts. Often one liners, they were fascinating. While I am not from Pakistan, I can clearly see the point she is making. That it is vital for Pakistan to build turbine engines. From reading her posts it is clear she has a very well developed plan on how this can be done at very low costs and in a short amount of time. Who knows? Maybe even within 5 years. Even not being Pakistani, I can see the urgent and vital need for this. I am surprised she has not been funded. I wish Pakistanis on this forum would pay attention. There is a lot of defense related people here and possibly many more that never post but come here to read. If we organize ourselves we can create a group that will get the word out, push this agenda, market this. Here is where all this online steam can be put to good use on this forum. I strongly urge you, if you are Pakistani, to support messaich in her quest. A turbine in the class of 110 Kn will mean fighter aircraft, warships, powerplants, factories, and more. I urge you, please do not take this lightly. You have this within your capacity to organize and push for this. You have to believe in yourself. You can't let those traitors among you that have blocked this kind of programs from succeeding. @messiach @bilalkhan(quwa) @bilalkhan777 @Oscar (Please tag whoever you think would be interested in this thread).