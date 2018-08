Messiach & the Pakistan's Urgent Need for A Turbine Engine

Hi wish you had not dragged India into this, but since you have dragged it nontheless, let me clarify couple of things for you-Engine development is perhaps more complicated than developing entire aircraft. There are of course failures and shortcomings in the development process especially if that is being attempted for the first time. India is no exception. I visited the def expo couple of days back and interacted with guys at GTRE--the lab responsible solely for gas turbines in India. Some of the points I wish to highlight are-1) India spent close to $700mn on various gas turbine related development plans. Kaveri is not the first nor the last in the efforts to design a gas turbine in house. Kaveri is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious aero engine programs undertaken by India, now it is ambitious because it envisaged an engine with digital FADEC, high thrust output and lightweight. Kaveri had various challenges right from accoustic instability, shortfall in wet thrust etc etc. But most of those problems have been rectified. Now the major challenge that remains is in the field of metallurgy or newer generation of single crystal blades. India unfortunately has been able to ONLY successfully develop 1st and 2nd gen of SCBs circa 90s, whereas the west has advanced all the way to 4th gen. The $1bn+ offset clause will help GTRE validate and certify their engine for fighter application and Safran are going to help them. Validating and certifying an aero engine is not a small feat by any engineering standards.2) There are various other programs that have drawn in a lot from Kaveri episode and they are turning out to be fine, for instance quite recently HAL designed a 25kN engine for regional airliner and trainer jets. This engine was almost entirely 3D printed in Bangalore and I happened to have visited the test rig at AERDC facility. Similarly a 1200hp engine for helicopter is also in final stages of development. View attachment 466495 3) The miniaturized turbofan engine of 400kgf class has also been test fired on a rig and they are planning to integrate it onto Nirbhay in June. This engine has slightly higher throughput than the Russian turbofan that ADE is using for Nirbhay.What you fail to notice is that, Kaveri might have had itz shortfall but the lessons learnt were applied to various other programs. Also it gave rise to Indian industry that can fabricate various complex titanium alloys, single crystal blades among other things. #2 and #3 are some of the products spawned off the lessons learnt via Kaveri endevour.