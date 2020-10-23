Message from Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China

“An ironclad friendship growing stronger in the new era”

On May 21, 1951, the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan entered into formal diplomatic relations. In the seven decades ever since, the two countries have stood together, rain or shine, and built an exceptional, ironclad friendship. This friendship has become a strategic asset, most dearly cherished by both sides.China-Pakistan friendship has a time-honored history. As late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai said, friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Pakistanis can be traced as far back as the dawn of history. Over 2,000 years ago, China and Pakistan were already connected by the ancient Silk Road, when our peoples visited each other amid echoes of camel bells.In the extended course of history thereafter, the friendship has steadily grown stronger and deeper. China-Pakistan friendship enjoys a solid foundation. We always support each other on our respective core interests and major concerns.Even at critical times, be it when New China endeavored to break the external blockade and make a diplomatic opening, or when Pakistan stood up to crises to defend national dignity, we have always been there for each other and have become true friends in need.Read full article...