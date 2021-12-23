What's new

Merry Christmas....

Happy Christmas & holidays to everyone in my dear country Pakistan and around the world who are celebrating it : )

P.S: Yeh zaroori nahi hai kay christmas wish krnay sey aap bi christian ban jayien gey ya aap ka emaan khatray mein per jaye ga... baki apni apni soch hai..

A humble request to Not make it a religious debate.. If you want such debate make another thread for it.
 
Do the Gods of the pagans make you happy and make your wishes come true, tell us plainly, very anxious here 😊
News flash, Christmas is a religious pagan festival, do not say what you do not understand.
This a day Christians celebrate Jesus. They have made it inclusive so atheists and other faiths can also join in so no one is left out.

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.
 
I hope 2022 will be much brighter and more peaceful than 2021. May this year remind all of us a little more of the great humility and spirit of goodness of Hz(holiness) Jesus.
 
