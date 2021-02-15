MERL - UIT paving the way to make Pakistan's first indigenous processor

aryobarzan said: That is excellent news...You may want to put this video and may be a brief explanation on the "Middle East Cutting edge tech" Thread in the middle east forum... I started this thread but and it will be great if you are a second nation to add info like the above to it..you can up-date it as it progresses,.. Click to expand...

Ghazi System on a Chip

Support for M extension with a single cycle "Fast" multiplier

Separate instruction and data memories

TileLink Un-Cached Lightweight (TL-UL) Bus Protocol

32 GPIO with configurable interrupts and option for masked writing

2 pin full duplex UART • RISC-V compliant interrupt controller

64-bit timer with 12-bit prescaler and 8-bit step register

JTAG Test Access Port (TAP) for debug

Ibtida System on a Chip

RV32IM extension support.

5 stage pipelined core.

Separate instruction and data memories (each 256 Bytes).

TileLink Un-Cached Lightweight (TL-UL) Bus Protocol.

GPIO peripheral with 30 I/Os connected to the I/O pads.

To be honest, I am not an expert in the field to do a write up. But I will copy and post from their own website.An SoC (System on a Chip) design for Google sponsored Open MPW shuttles for SKY130. The processor core is the 3-stage version of the Buraq Core RV32IMC. The hardware implementation incorporates options such as IRQ, Multiply, Divide and the compressed (16 bit) ISA for embedded applications. The SoC has peripherals such as GPIO, UART, a platform level interrupt controller (PLIC) as well as a timer and a debug module all connected using the Tilelink Interconnect and is going to be fabricated using a 130nm process in collaboration with Efabless and SkyWater which will be funded by Google.Ibtida - ابتدا means "The Beginning", this System on a Chip (SoC) is the start of many RISC-V based SoCs to come. It is the first CHISEL-based chip to be taped out from Pakistan, and has been designed by Muhammad Hadir Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, and Usman Zain; engineering graduate and undergraduate students respectively. The physical layout of the design is achieved by Aireen Amir Jalal, who is also an engineering graduate. Ibtida is a simple SoC, with GPIO as a peripheral, external instruction and data memories, connected with the TileLink interconnect. It is built around RISC-V based 5 stage pipelined core Buraq-Mini, all developed from scratch using CHISEL HCL.